NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 asked if the Supreme Court’s decision to limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s power to curb power plant emissions would affect the timing of the shutdown of the San Juan Generating Station. PNM says it will not.

That coal-powered plant in the Four Corners is set to be closed October 1 as part of the push toward renewable energy sources. PNM told KRQE News 13 that it was a move by PNM and the state, not an order from the EPA.

KRQE News 13 reported Wednesday that the Public Regulation Commission ordered PNM to reduce customer rates by 10% once that plant closes since those rates are tied to the operation of the plant. PNM appealed that decision because they would like to use that money for the other projects that will replace it. They say if they cut rates now, they’ll just have to ask for even more later.