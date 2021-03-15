Support girls’ health, opportunities by participating in Women To Be’s virtual run

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Women To Be is a nonprofit that makes and distributes kits of underwear and reusable, washable sanitary pads to girls around the world including Nepal, Zambia, Mexico, and New Mexico. They have helped thousands of girls get the necessities they need.

Women To Be Founder Christine Glidden discusses the work they are doing and their Nick of Time virtual fundraiser. The nonprofit explains that girls who don’t have the products they need each month will often miss school or work.

Women To Be volunteers sew kits in the United States and the organization has also established a sewing center in Nepal where they train and employ refugee women. During COVID-19, the nonprofit says they have distributed nearly 1,000 kits to Navajo women and girls in addition to 35 tons of food, water, and supplies.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Senators Tom Udall, and Martin Heinrich, the Anderson School, and the Navajo Nation have all stated that Women To Be is an important change-maker for gender equality. The nonprofit will be hosting a virtual run from March 20 to March 28.

Those wanting to attend the Nick of Time Virtual Run 10K, 5K, and Kids K can register online to select the day and time they’d like to participate. Participants can then take part in support of opportunities for girls around the world.

To register online for the Nick of Time Virtual Run, visit women2be.org. Donations can also be made to the nonprofit online.