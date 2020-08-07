Supplemental SNAP benefit increases being issued in August

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department has announced that New Mexico households will once again receive the maximum amount of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for their household size for the month of August. SNAP households that were not already receiving the maximum amount for their household size received an increase to their benefits during the past five months.

These increases were put in place to help ease the situations of New Mexicans during the COVID-19 health crisis. “HSD is committed to helping New Mexicans who are struggling during this time of economic instability, ” said director of HSD’s Income Support Division Karmela Martinez in a press release. “These additional SNAP benefits will continue to provide food to many families in need.”

SNAP households will automatically receive the additional amount of benefits in the same way their currently receive their benefits. SNAP receipients who have a regular issuance date of August 1-7 will receive a supplement on August 8, 2020.

Those who have a regular issuance date of August 8-20 will receive their benefits and the supplement on their regular issuance date. Those looking to apply for SNAP benefits can apply online or by phone at 1-800-283-4465.

