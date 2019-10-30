Sunland Park settles with ACLU in police profiling lawsuit

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Sunland Park and the ACLU have reached a settlement in a police profiling lawsuit.

The lawsuit claimed a Sunland Park police officer arrested a man who had his 5-year-old son with him. The ACLU claims a search was then conducted by a United States Border Protection dog — without a warrant, consent or probable cause — and that officers turned up empty-handed.

The ACLU claimed the search and arrest were conducted because he was an immigrant. The ACLU says under the settlement, the now-former police officer has agreed to pay the man $10,000, and the city of Sunland Park is allowing the ACLU to review their police training.