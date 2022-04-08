NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The city of Sunland Park has fired its police chief. Chief Javier Guerra was placed on leave last month after state police launched an investigation into claims Guerra struck a suspect while in custody.
The city manager said they decided to move forward with termination after reviewing the video of the incident. City officials did not detail what that video showed, but they are working to release it.
Guerra had been with Sunland Park Police since 2017. KRQE News 13 reached out to state police for an update but did not hear back.