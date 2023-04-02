DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire crews tackled a train fire near Sunland Park landfill on Sunday. The local department announced its efforts on its Twitter account.
Story continues below:
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico Mar. 31 – Apr. 6
- Albuquerque: Fancy food hall, high end shopping coming to Park Square in Uptown
- Health: New Mexico Supreme Court announces end of mask mandate, social distancing in court
- Crime: Video: Arizona man arrested in New Mexico for 13th DWI charge
The Sunland Park Fire Department said the call came in a little before 10 a.m. Sunday.
Fire crews were able to put out hot spots, and they say no injuries were reported.