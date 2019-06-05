Sunland Park decides against taking legal action over private border wall

Sunland Park won’t be taking legal action over the privately funded border wall at least for the time being.

The city council discussed its options during an executive session meeting Tuesday. Many residents expressed frustration over how the group “We Build the Wall,” received a permit.

At one point, Mayor Javier Perea announced a cease-and-desist order to stop construction, but the city later issued the permit and construction resumed. The group has since completed the barrier.

The city council did not take any action, saying it’s going to wait and see what comes next.