Sun to blame for uptick in seasonal sickness

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -We are back into flu season, but this year, the coronavirus pandemic brings a much higher threat than the typical season. Coronavirus cases have skyrocketed across the country in the past month with no sure sign of slowing down, and there may a big reason for this. Studies are now linking positive COVID-19 cases with vitamin D deficiency, something that is very common amongst humans during the fall, winter, and spring.

Vitamin D is essential for immune strength and bone health, but the only way for humans to obtain it is through the sun, dietary supplements, and some foods. Of those three ways to boost vitamin D, soaking in the sunshine is the primary and most beneficial method. However, this method does not work year round. This is where we get scientific.

The sun sends UVA, UVB, and UVC rays to the Earth. When humans soak in UVB rays, the body undergoes a synthesis that produces vitamin D. The problem is that UVB has a short wavelength, so this radiation only make it to earth’s surface when the sun is at a 50 degree or higher angle in the sky, and when clouds or smog does not block it out. For the northern hemisphere, the sun’s angle starts lowering after the summer solstice. By October, the sun stays below a 50-degree angle for most of the United States. Coincidentally, this is when COVID cases started to increase again.

According to research by the Royal College of Physicians, shared by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, 30% to 60% of the European population suffers from a vitamin D deficiency. It is fairly common, especially in the cold months when the days are short and the sun angle is low. The research by the Royal College of Physicians explores the connections between vitamin D deficiency and positive COVID cases. In many cases, COVID positive patients have a vitamin D deficiency. Having a deficiency can cause a number of health issues and make people more susceptible to upper respiratory tract infections and pneumonia. These issues make the person more vulnerable to COVID.

This research is still underway, and not proven fact. However, taking a vitamin D supplement may be beneficial to protect your health during the flu season and as this second peak of COVID continues. Keep in mind that there is a recommended dosage, and it is important to follow that.

Latest News: