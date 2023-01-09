NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is announcing it will be offering summer internships to students for the 2023 season. Positions include administrative, physical and social sciences, biology and natural resources, engineering and architecture.

Applications can be submitted between January 5 – January 27. Applications will only be accepted through www.usajobs.gov.

SFNF provided a full list of openings available:

Series/GradeOfficial TitleVacancy Number
GS-0099-02Student Trainee (General)23-NPT-SUM-GEN-2-NTE
GS-0899-3 to GS-5Student Trainee (Engineering)23-NPT-SUM-ENG-345-NTE
GS-1399-3 to GS-5Student Trainee (Physical Sciences)23-NPT-SUM-PS-345-NTE
GS-0399-3 to GS-5Student Trainee (Administration and Office Support)23-NPT-SUM-CLK-345-NTE
GS-0499-3 to GS-5Student Trainee (Natural Resources Management and Biological Sciences)23-NPT-SUM-NR-345-NTE