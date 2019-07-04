Summer hours at Valles Caldera in effect

JEMEZ, N.M. (KRQE) – Extended summer hours are now in place for the Valles Caldera National Preserve near Jemez Springs.

Visitors will be able to access the preserve from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. They’re also letting vehicles into the back country areas. However, it does require a permit and is capped at 35 vehicles per day.

Anyone can venture into the back country on foot or bike without one. Current preserve conditions and updates are posted on the preserve’s website, www.nps.gov/vall, on Twitter @VallesCaldera, and on Facebook www.facebook.com/VallesCaldera/.