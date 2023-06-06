NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD) has rolled out its summer food program. It will provide free meals to kids of all ages at more than 700 locations throughout New Mexico.

The program runs through July 30 and is for kids, ages one to 18. Money for the program comes from the United States Department of Agriculture. The meals are served on a first-come, first-served basis and are available to all children, no registration or enrollment is required for a child to participate. A list of meal sites is available online and more information is available by calling 1-800-328-2665.