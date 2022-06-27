SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – NMDOT unveiled its latest ENDWI campaign on Monday. The summer 2022 campaign takes a slightly different approach than in years past. It features pool parties and the reminder to get home safely, with the slogan “Don’t crash the party. Designate a driver.”

“This summer we’re looking to liven things up, brighten things up… have a different, more positive spin on people making smart choices when they get behind the wheel,” said Safety Director Jeff Barela.

The new ads will air on tv and radio and will also be promoted online and on billboards around the state. During a news conference on Monday, officials also kicked off the 100 Days and Nights of Summer campaign that encourages police to conduct checkpoints and patrols through September.

In 2019, 149 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes in New Mexico which made up 40% of total fatal crashes. That same year, 1,466 people were injured in alcohol-involved crashes. There were 10,376 DWI arrests.

An Uber code offering 1000 rides is available during the 4th of July holiday weekend. Participants will receive $10 off rides, two rides per person beginning Friday, July 1 at noon through 3 a.m. Tuesday, July 5 using the code: LIBERTY22. Tips are not included, and refunds are not provided for trips costing less than the $10 credit. The code is not valid for use with Uber Eats.