NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The forest service has scheduled a prescribed burn for later this month or early February. Crews will start burning piles near Sulphur Canyon in the Cibola National Forest as early as January 30.
That start date may vary depending on administrator approval and weather conditions. Once the burn begins, smoke may be visible from Albuquerque, Tijeras, and Edgewood.