NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The new suicide prevention and crisis phone number, 988 has a new feature. Veterans or service members facing a crisis can dial 9-8-8 and press option 1. The feature will link callers to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs support system.

According to Veterans Affairs, staff linked to the 988 number are trained to handle distraught callers, access records and send help. They say the old support system number is still active and callers will be rerouted to the 988 system.