Substance believed to be meth in motel’s water supply was salt

[1] Full report on fatal balloon crash investigation could take a year or more - Albuquerque’s ballooning community is grappling with the report showing a local pilot had drugs in his system when he crashed killing himself and four others. It could be a while before the full report is released. New Mexico aviation attorney Christian Pezalla says it is too early to say who besides the pilot could be held liable for the June crash, but it is common to see legal action against the balloon company and others in a case like this. Pezalla says first, investigators will need a full picture of what caused Nick Meleski’s balloon to hit a power line and plummet into the intersection at Central and Unser. Pezalla says investigations into crashes like this can lead to changes in aviation regulations.

[2] New neighborhood associations still on hold as city council turns down proposal - Neighborhood associations in Albuquerque are back to the drawing board. The associations are trying to add more structure. Despite councilors approving all 13 amendments when it came to either postponing the final vote or passing it as amended, a majority of councilors voted it down.