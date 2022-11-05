Flier for ‘Las Cruces Stories’ contest | Photo Courtesy of the Las Cruces International Film Festival

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A competition in southern New Mexico aims to let filmmakers showcase the stories of Las Cruces. Officials are hoping the films will encourage people to visit the area.

The Las Cruces International Film Festival and Visit Las Cruces are asking for filmmakers to submit stories about Las Cruces to help promote tourism.

Winning entries will air before each film at next year’s festival with first place winning $1,000.

Films can be submitted starting November 15, and entries can be made by the general public. Submissions will close on February 15, 2023.