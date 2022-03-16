SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s that time again. Artists are encouraged to submit their work for this year’s Zozobra poster and t-shirt. This year will mark the 98th burning of Zozobra.

The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe is continuing its decades project, counting down to its 100th anniversary. This year, it’s a 90s themed celebration. They encourage artists to incorporate the theme, whether it’s the TV show Friends, or Zozobra dressed in 90s plaid.

Submissions are due Friday, April 29.