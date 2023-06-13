NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are in full swing of the traveling season and that means a lot of airport visits. A recent study from Forbes Advisor highlights U.S. airports that are some of the “angriest” in the nation. New Mexico doesn’t show up on the list, but this might give you an idea of some airports to avoid.

The study found that 52% of tweets from people who @-mentioned an airport were angry. Those tweets would commonly use words like "delays," "security," and "hours." Twitter activity showed Indianapolis, Seattle-Tacoma, and Kansas City travelers were the least angry.

At the top of the list was John Wayne Airport in Orange County, CA. Sixty-five percent of the Tweets about the airport were deemed angry. The most often-used words in those tweets mentioned the airport's noise, staff, TSA, and delays.

A frequent user of John Wayne Airport and principal at Southern California PR firm Green Flash Media Jeremy Hyatt and, while he lauds the airport for being small and easy to navigate, Hyatt admits it can get overwhelmed during peak vacation times. "Traveling to SNA [John Wayne's airport code] for vacation or spring break can be challenging for many visitors due to long rental car and TSA lines, unexpected California taxes and fees, limited take-off and landing times, and extended luggage wait times," he says.

Forbes Advisor looked at over 37,000 tweets directed at the 60 busiest airports in the United States from March '22 to March '23. They used a machine-learning tool to analyze the sentiment of the tweet. Of the 60 airports, seven from excluded from the study for not having an official Twitter handle (Kahului Airport in Maui, Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in Puerto Rico, and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu) or for not being tweeted at more than 50 times in the past year (Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Palm Beach International Airport, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, and Sacramento International Airport).