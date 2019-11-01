Study suggests additional research for domestic violence offender treatment

Domestic violence affects roughly one-quarter of New Mexicans. The current treatment provided for first-time offenders is 52 weeks but a study is pushing to reduce the weeks in this program.

In 2017, the Legislative Finance Committee Program Evaluation unit published a document that suggested that current treatment in domestic violence programs in the state are not effective. This report recommended a decrease in funding and a reduction of treatment requirements from 52 weeks to 26 weeks.

The report concluded that more research is needed to determine and define successful discharge, which evidence-based treatment programs should be implemented across providers, and how to address treatment dropout rates and reduce recidivism.

Dr. Lester Brasher, clinical supervisor with the Sandoval County DWI Prevention and Intervention Program suggests there be at least 52 weeks of group therapy since treatment involves personality change and not anger management. He suggests there must also be compliance officers as well as the courts who can track attendance and orders of protection.

Treatment programs are also encouraged to use evidence-based practices and provide on-going evaluations of the programs.

Located in Sandoval County, Haven House is the only domestic violence shelter serving the rural areas of the county in addition to Rio Rancho. The shelter offers a calm, safe environment for victims to learn to heal.