NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new study by WalletHub ranks states in the union on how dependent on the federal government they are. They looked at a state’s residents’ dependency as well as the state government’s dependency. So how did New Mexico rank?

The Land of Enchantment came in fifth behind Kentucky, Mississippi, West Virginia, and Alaska in the number one spot. The study ranked each state using three metrics, all divided by IRS collections: federal contracts, grants, and other financial assistance. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale. Overall, New Mexico had an overall score of 69.73%.

The state came in second when it comes to New Mexico residents’ dependency and 17th on our state government’s dependency. According to the study, blue states are less dependent on the federal government than red states. Blue states had an average ranking of 30.68 and red states had an average rank of 20.32.