SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City Different has made a list ranking the state capitals of the U.S. on how safe they are. Santa Fe came in at number 20 in WalletHub’s 2023’s Best State Capitals for Safety & More study.

Each city on the list was ranked across four different dimensions: affordability, economic well-being, quality of education & health, and quality of life. Those dimensions were evaluated by using 49 relevant metrics such as cost of living and population and income growth.

Santa Fe ranked 34 in affordability, 26 in economic well-being, 12 in quality of education & health, and 19 in quality of life. Santa Fe also ranked 4th when looking at average weekly work hours, behind a three-way tie between Tallahassee, FL, Hartford, CT, and Albany, NY.

However, Santa Fe came in dead last when looking at the percentage of millennials coming to the city. Denver was first in that category, with the survey reporting three times the amount of millennials moving there over Santa Fe.