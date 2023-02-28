NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In a new WalletHub survey, each U.S. state is ranked on how well the women living in them are faring. The 50 states, and the District of Columbia, were compared across 25 key factors of living standards for women. So where did New Mexico show up on the list?

Pretty much right in the middle. New Mexico came in at #26, just behind Montana but in front of Colorado. The study looked at two key dimensions: 1.) a woman’s economic & social well-being and 2.) a woman’s health care & safety.

The study showed New Mexico has a high percentage of women in poverty, coming in at 49 behind West Virginia. Our state also didn’t fare well when it came to the high school graduation rate of women at #48 behind Alabama. The study did note that states that voted blue in the 2020 election tended to be more women-friendly than red states.

Courtesy: WalletHub

The data used for the study were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Education Statistics, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Violence Policy Center, Council for Community and Economic Research, American Express OPEN, U.S. News & World Report, United Health Foundation, United States Mortality DataBase, Guttmacher Institute, and WalletHub research.