NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – According to a new report in the national ‘KIDS COUNT Data Book,‘ New Mexico ranks as the worst state in the country for child well-being. The report is released every year, analyzing children and parent needs.
This year’s study includes data on child care, poverty and pay for early educators Despite the low ranking, the study cites New Mexico’s recent push to bring down the cost of early education as a reason for optimism.