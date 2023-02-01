NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study ranks the best and worst places for couples to get married in the U.S. Albuquerque and Las Cruces both made the list.

The Duke City came in at #23 and Las Cruces at #24. The study ranked 182 U.S. cities weighing costs, facilities, and activities.

Albuquerque had a total score of 58.75 with cost ranked at 35, facilities and services at 97, and activities and attractions at 25. Las Cruces got an overall score of 58.73 with cost jumping all the way to 7, facilities getting 170, and activities a 97.

Las Cruces notably ranked low when it came to bridal shops per capita, coming in at 179.