Study identifies ‘loneliest’ road in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – What is the loneliest road in New Mexico?

According to a study by GPS company Geotab, it is a 94-mile stretch of Highway 56, from Springer through Clayton, to the Oklahoma border. The company compiled it’s rankings by looking at traffic counts dating back to 2015, and identifying the least-traveled roads. The loneliest road in the United States is Highway 11 in Alaska, also known as Dalton’s Highway.

