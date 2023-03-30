NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There’s certainly something unique about living in New Mexico. From its people to the weather and outdoor activities, to the cuisine – it’s all in a category all its own.

A new study by data analysis company Niche breaks down how 230 cities fare when it comes to things like public schools, safety, and housing. Two New Mexico cities made the list: Las Cruces and Albuquerque.

Las Cruces came in at #100 and was graded an A- overall. It also ranked high in diversity with an A ranking, and both public schools and nightlife got a B.

Albuquerque was a little further down the list at #117. The Duke City’s overall score ended up being a little lower at a B+. Albuquerque did fare a little better when it came to public schools and nightlife, earning a B+. But compared to Las Cruces, Albuquerque came out a little worse when it came to housing and crime & safety. Those grades ended up being C+ and C-, respectively.

Cambridge, MA, followed by Arlington, VA, Woodlands, TX, Naperville, IL, and Columbia, MD were the top five cities. Niche used data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources to calculate their findings.