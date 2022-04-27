NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Deming High School students took home the top prize at this year’s Junior New Mexico Film Festival. The event, which featured 60 student films from 38 schools, took place in Española. Deming High students won both Judges and Audience Choice awards. The Judge’s Choice Winner, “Estela En El Mar” won them $2500. The film, “Deuce” won the Audience Choice award.

Other categories students were able to participate in were Best Comedy, Best Drama, and Best Documentary. For a full list of winners and to see the student’s films visit Film Prize NM’s website.