A student at a trade competition at CNM on April 14, 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 750 students showed off their welding, baking, and photography at Central New Mexico Community College. It’s all a part of this year’s SkillsUSA Competition.

The conference showcases students’ technical skills and offers 54 competitions for all sorts of professions.

“One of my favorite career competitions is called Team Works, and it’s a two-day competition where students literally build a room. It’s a team of four. We have a carpenter, a plumber, an electrical student, and a mason[ry] student, and they have two days two build a room from scratch and break it down,” said Skills USA State Director Natalie Donnelly.

Participants chosen for the state competition have already won their school-wide competitions.

Gold medal winners qualify for the SkillsUSA National Championships in Atlanta in June.