GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) –Four Gallup High School students who were suspended after a senior prank will be able to stay in the class for now. The students were initially suspended after the McKinley County School District says the damage they caused by breaking into Gallup High School, amounted to tens of thousands of dollars.

Parents have argued the displays of streamers, trash cans, and books around the school were harmless pranks. According to the student’s attorney, a judge has now agreed that the school district must let the students return to class. They say the students must also receive a formal hearing before they are suspended.