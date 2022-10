ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Some students in Roswell are getting new tools to learn more about science, math, and technology thanks to Devon Energy and the Chase Foundation. Students at Sidney Gutierrez School and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chaves and Lincoln Counties now have a dedicated STEM center.

Those centers have new furniture and innovative tools such as 3-D printers, snap circuits, and Ozobots and Beebots. The foundations also previously partnered to install STEM centers in Artesia.