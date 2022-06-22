ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI Teen Academy is giving high school sophomores, juniors and seniors in New Mexico a chance to spend a day with the FBI. The academy will be held Tuesday, July 26, at the FBI Albuquerque headquarters at 4200 Luecking Park.

The academy will from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Students who attend are expected to attend all events. The FBI says students should dress appropriately and punctuality and professional behavior are expected.

FBI agents will be on hand to present on topics including cyber security, terrorism, public corruption, SWAT, evidence handling and regular operations in FBI office’s. The deadline to apply is July 7. A link to the application can be found here.