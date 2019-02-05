Parents want trash lining road to their kids' school cleaned up Video

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) - From dead animals to abandoned furniture, school kids are being forced to drive through a dump site.

Parents are frustrated and feel their calls for help are being ignored.

"You can literally see how bad this is and it goes all the way down to the school. My son talks about the trash: 'Mom look at the trash, look at the new dead cow on the road,'" said Lindsay Chavez.

Chavez is one of many parents who take the trip down Marlink Road to Valencia Middle School.

"They dump animals, they dump everything, and every day it gets worse and worse," Chavez said.

Chavez said the road has always been trashed, but hoped that would change with the construction of the new middle school.

"If you're coming from this subdivision that's the direct route to the school. Unless you go all the way around...that's pretty much the only road that goes directly to the school," Chavez said.

Chavez said she's contacted the Village of Los Lunas, Valencia County and school district about getting the road cleaned up.

"It's just around and around game...nobody wants to claim responsibility for it," Chavez said.

The county said it is aware of the problem and had crews come out and clean, but it just can't keep up with all the illegal dumping.

"It's a constant issue that the county faces every day," said Lina Benavidez.

County Public Works Director Lina Benavidez said this particular road doesn't belong to the county, but because it's a road on a school bus route the county can clean it. She said the problem isn't money but manpower.

"....Get some volunteers or my guys to work overtime because I currently don't have the staff to do clean up," Benavidez said.

Benavidez said crews usually clean up dump sites on Friday nights, but not too long after they clean sites like this, there's a new mess.

Still, Chavez believes this one should be a priority, being that it's what kids have to see each and every day.

"It's really disgusting and a disgrace to our community," Chavez said.

The county said once the road is clean it is looking to add security cameras.

KRQE News 13 did reach out to the school district about the problem. A spokesperson said to contact the county and had no comment.