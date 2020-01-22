Students call on state lawmakers to declare climate emergency

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students are calling on legislators to declare a statewide climate emergency.

The Youth-Led Climate Crisis Group, known as YUCCA, brought out dozens of people to the Capitol to raise awareness about the issue. The students were outside of the entrance of the Roundhouse with nooses around their necks and ropes holding the guillotines on ice blocks.

Their goal was, obviously, to grab lawmakers’ attention.

“We want our legislators to really think deeply about the action that they’re taking and the direct impact it has on people right now, and it also has impact on people for generations to come,” Seneca Johnson said.

Many of the organizers are from the Four Corners where coal power plants and a lot of fracking wells are located.