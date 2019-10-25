Student released from hospital after fight at Roswell High

Warning: The above video may contain graphic images or language.

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating after a student was hospitalized following a fight at school.

Cell phone video shows two students fighting. One teen is knocked to the ground and hits his head on the concrete.

The student could be seen on the ground convulsing and blood coming out of his ears. Other students came to help before school officials called an ambulance.

“[The student] was transported to the hospital. He was later airlifted to another hospital, but fortunately, was released from that hospital late last night,” Todd Wildermuth, Roswell Police Department spokesperson, said.

The school district did not comment. Roswell police say the student could face charges.