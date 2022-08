AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire investigators are investigating a fire in Aztec that left one person dead. Just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Aztech Fire Department was sent to reports of a structure fire.

They say the person was dead inside. Their name has not yet been released. Officials say there is no sign of foul play. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the San Juan County Join Fire & Explosion Task Force.