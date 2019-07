CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE)- Crews are on the scene of a large structure fire at the Old Flour Mill in Clovis Saturday.

The Clovis and Curry County Office of Emergency Management is asking the public to avoid the area of Gidding and Highway 60/84. Officials say all roads in the area are closed and there are also intermittent power outages reported around that location as well.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.