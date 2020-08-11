String of fires in Taos under investigation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – President Trump over the weekend signed an executive order to extend federal unemployment benefits. However, there are a lot more questions than answers right now about how it's supposed to work, and when the tens of thousands of New Mexicans currently on unemployment might see that federal help.

"I do hair, I'm in a band, and I'm a mom of two," said D'Ette Kellner. She is also among the more than 130,000 New Mexicans currently receiving unemployment benefits.