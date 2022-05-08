NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico regulators have adopted more stringent motor vehicle emission standards. The changes, as part of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s push against climate change, take effect July 1.

It will require reduced emissions in cars, trucks, and SUVs starting with the 2026 model year. The rule was adopted Thursday by the state environmental improvement board following a joint public hearing with air quality officials who oversee the Albuquerque Metro area.

The state is also calling for more electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to be sold.