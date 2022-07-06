NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Lincoln County Sheriff says eight stranded immigrants were found along a New Mexico highway. Deputies found the undocumented immigrants under a tree along HWY 380 near the Valley of Fires, west of Carrizozo.

According to Sheriff Michael Wood. The immigrants said they crossed into the US from Mexico and hitched a ride. At some point, that person dropped them off in the middle of nowhere and took their belongings. The youngest is just 16. “According to them, they’ve been walking for about 20 hours. One of them doesn’t even have a pair of shoes on. They have no cell phone, no money, no extra clothes,” Wood said.

Sheriff Wood said they gave the immigrants water and called for an ambulance to check them out. All eight were cleared and taken into custody by Border Patrol.