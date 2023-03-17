NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday’s snowstorm really delivered in parts of the state.

While crews have been out clearing the roadways, they’re also preparing for more to come this weekend.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) said the snowstorm had crews busy all night, making sure people would be safe on their commutes. The storm did cause road closures, including the Sandia Crest Road near the ski resort.

“What’s been happening in the past is it’s become a recovery effort for people that get up there and get stranded, and it’s taking away some time from law enforcement and also the DOT to take time to go up there and assist with these efforts,” said DOT spokesperson Kimberly Gallegos.

Areas like Cedar Crest recorded more than seven inches of snow, and Sandia Park got eight. It’s been a welcomed sight for ski resorts. Angel Fire got more than 22 inches in the last 48 hours.

In the Albuquerque area, NM DOT has five snow plows patrolling the streets, and they’ll continue throughout the weekend.

One family said they’re finding ways to enjoy the weather with sleds on the Tijeras Trails.

“I was surprised it snowed because the last few days, it was warm. When I get back, I wanna play in the snow,” said young East Mountains resident Shastya Garland.

DOT asks people to take extra precautions this Saint Patrick’s Day weekend by making sure they have an emergency bag before hitting the road.

Drivers can get updates on road closures and conditions on the NM DOT website.