SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Much of northern New Mexico saw snow Thursday as a storm moved through the state. Santa Fe was one of the cities that was hit hard Thursday morning.

The snow packed roads across Santa Fe and also the interstate. New Mexico State Police had to shut down I-25 traffic at the Santo Domingo Pueblo due to the slick road conditions. “You know that stretch of I-25, especially north of Santa Fe is very hilly and the Santa Fe area in general got hit pretty good,” said Jim Murray, NMDOT spokesperson.

While I-25 reopened at Santo Domingo, crews also closed the freeway near Glorieta around Noon. Santa Fe County road crews also say they’ve had eight plows working overnight salting and clearing the roads.

Crews are also still worried about roads freezing at sunset which could make for a dicey commute Friday morning.

The storm also kept students in Santa Fe at home doing remote learning.