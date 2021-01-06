Storehouse New Mexico receives 4M donated meals from grocery store company

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico is the state’s largest food pantry, providing food for over 50,000 people a year. The work they do is important for our community and wouldn’t be possible without all the generous donations they get, particularly from Albertsons Market.

Development coordinator at Storehouse New Mexico, Charissa Inman discusses what Albertsons has done and continues to do to offer support. Recently, Albertsons has passed the four million mark for meals donated to the food pantry.

According to the Storehouse, their partnership with Albertsons goes back to 2011 as the grocer donates excess food to them. Storehouse donation trucks visit Albertsons Market stores all over central New Mexico on a regular basis to pick up food.

As of December, the food pantry states that Albertsons has donated 3,885,984 pounds of food to the Storehouse. In addition to the food donated by Albertsons, the grocer has also donated over $200,000 in total funding to the Storehouse through their various charitable entities.

In the fall, Albertsons gave the food pantry a check for $15,000 which they had planned to donate through the Storehouse’s annual charity golf tournament which was especially beneficial as the tournament couldn’t take place due to the pandemic.

Last week, the grocer held a “turkey bucks” promotion that gave over $40,000 in Albertsons gift cards to the food pantry. In total, the Storehouse says that financial donations from Albertsons have helped them to provide over one million meals to New Mexicans in need. This year, the Storehouse explains that it’s seen many new faces as people have lost jobs or have faced cuts to their job hours to assist their children from home.

New Mexico ranks among the worst states in the nation for food insecurity with nearly 20% of New Mexicans wondering where they will get their next meal from. According to the Storehouse, during the pandemic, one in three children in New Mexico are going hungry.

Those who would like to offer support to the Storehouse can do so by making a donation to the food pantry online at storehousenm.org. The Storehouse can provide five meals with every dollar donated.

People and companies can also give back by hosting a food drive for the Storehouse. The items most needed are protein sources such as canned chicken or tuna, jars of peanut butter, or chunky soups, and stews. Additional items that can be donated are canned fruits and vegetables, and baby food. Donations of all sizes are appreciated.

For more information, visit Storehouse New Mexico’s website, their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

