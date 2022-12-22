NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Pueblos are applauding a new federal law. The law aims to protect tribal art and relics.
Wednesday, President Biden signed the “STOP” Act, which stands for Safeguarding Objects of Tribal Patrimony.
The law prevents items of tribal significance from being exported outside the US, expanding on existing restrictions on the sale of those items domestically.
Local Pueblo leaders said this is one of the efforts to help tribal communities strengthen their stewardship of Native cultures and traditions.