NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cleveland Storm Boys Basketball star Daniel Steverson added another highlight reel performance to his resume Friday night.

Steverson scored 38 points in a 70 to 55 victory over the Mayfield Trojans. Steverson showed off the many ways he knows how to score in the win.

Mayfield could only watch.

Darius Steverson, Daniel’s eighth-grade brother, also got into the mix, dropping multiple three-point buckets to end up with 10 points on the night.

With the win, the Cleveland Storm improved to 6-1.