Stepfather of Renezmae Calzada asks judge to reconsider sentence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Malcolm Torres, the Espanola man who has been called a person of interest in the death of his girlfriend’s daughter, is asking a judge to reconsider his sentence.

Torres remains locked up in the Metropolitan Detention Center for violating conditions in two DWI cases. On Sep. 25, he was sentenced to serve 64 days in jail; but his attorney has filed a motion asking that judge consider releasing him on Oct. 29, when he completes his first offenders program.

Torres was the last person to reportedly see 5-year-old Renezmae when she disappeared last month and was later found dead in the river. Torres is not facing any charges in her disappearance or death.

No one is currently charged in Renezmae’s death, as investigators say they are awaiting the result of the autopsy. They have not indicated when that might be done.