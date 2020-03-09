Stepfather charged in deadly child abuse case

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is behind bars for child abuse after his 1-year-old stepson allegedly fell off a rocking horse and died.

On February 17, Jacoby Stevens of Raton, says he was watching the boy when he fell off of a rocking horse.

The child died on February 22. Medical examiners found he had a bruised chin, injured tongue, a skull fracture and a brain bleed. They say the injuries were not consistent with the story.

The mother was at work when the child was hurt. She is not facing charges.