STEM Pathways for Girls virtual conference offers engaging hands-on workshops

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – STEM Santa Fe offers a variety of programming, mentoring, and resources for all youth. One of those programs is the STEM Pathways for Girls Program.

Founder and CEO of STEM Santa Fe Lina Germann discusses this program and how it’s inspiring young girls across New Mexico. STEM Pathways for Girls is a monthly program for girls in fifth to eighth grade.

The program typically kicks off with a one-day conference for 200 girls that is followed by six monthly in-depth workshops led by women in STEM. Girls will participate in a variety of hands-on immersive STEM activities, have the opportunity to socialize with girls their age and also learn from women acting as mentors and role models.

This year’s STEM Pathways for Girls conference is virtual, will be held via Zoom, and will be dedicated to the legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The one day conference will now span a whole weekend.

The girls will be able to take part in six hours of content spread out over three days from November 13 through November 15. Germann explains that while the conference is virtual, there will still be hands-on projects and material distribution days will be held with the information provided upon registering.

Each participant will be able to select two out of 12 available STEM workshops offered twice throughout Saturday and Sunday via Zoom. There is a $25 registration and is waived upon request when needed. For more information and to register for the conference, visit stemsantafe.org.