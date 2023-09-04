The STEAM Center for Excellence showcased new tools for people to try out

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The STEAM Center for Excellence opened its doors last month and a new addition to the center had STEAM enthusiasts trying out some new technology Monday. The Center of Excellence is designed to introduce youth of all ages to science, technology, engineering, art, and math, and now the STEAM innovation lab will take that a step further.

They invited the public to an event on Monday to check out cool features like 3D printing, drone flying, and robot driving. “It’s not just about robots, it’s about so much more. And it’s really where fun and learning collide in our community,” said Shelley Gruenig, founder and executive director of R4 Creating.

The new center, including the STEAM innovation lab, is open in Rio Rancho down the street from Intel.