Statewide Labor Day price pump average to be cheapest in 16 years

New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a good weekend to fill up your car. AAA New Mexico released a statement saying the pump price average for Labor Day weekend will be the lowest it’s been in 16 years, with a statewide average of about $2.

“That’s really good for Labor Day weekend because you know everyone’s going to be out there on their boats and RVs and stuff like that; so I guess that’s pretty good,” said resident Victor Gonzales.

Drivers in Farmington and Santa Fe are paying the most at $2.08 a gallon. While people in Albuquerque and Las Cruces are paying the least, at $1.96 a gallon. Nationally, the average people are paying at the pump is $2.23.

“Drivers in New Mexico could pay, on average, the cheapest price for a gallon of regular unleaded on Labor Day since 2004,” said AAA New Mexico spokesperson Daniel Armbruster in a news release. This shows just how much of an impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on fuel prices, even after a major hurricane interrupted refinery operations in the Gulf of Mexico.”

