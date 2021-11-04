States sending the most people to New Mexico

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to New Mexico using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to New Mexico from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to New Mexico.

#30. Louisiana

– Moved from Louisiana to New Mexico in 2019: 365

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #37 most common destination from Louisiana

– Moved from New Mexico to Louisiana in 2019: 374

— #31 most common destination from New Mexico

#29. Indiana

– Moved from Indiana to New Mexico in 2019: 368

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #38 most common destination from Indiana

– Moved from New Mexico to Indiana in 2019: 429

— #27 most common destination from New Mexico

#28. Missouri

– Moved from Missouri to New Mexico in 2019: 372

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #41 most common destination from Missouri

– Moved from New Mexico to Missouri in 2019: 482

— #25 most common destination from New Mexico

#27. Maryland

– Moved from Maryland to New Mexico in 2019: 384

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #39 most common destination from Maryland

– Moved from New Mexico to Maryland in 2019: 875

— #17 most common destination from New Mexico

#26. Arkansas

– Moved from Arkansas to New Mexico in 2019: 416

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #26 most common destination from Arkansas

– Moved from New Mexico to Arkansas in 2019: 0

— #48 (tie) most common destination from New Mexico

#25. Montana

– Moved from Montana to New Mexico in 2019: 468

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #24 most common destination from Montana

– Moved from New Mexico to Montana in 2019: 117

— #40 most common destination from New Mexico

#24. Kansas

– Moved from Kansas to New Mexico in 2019: 475

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #33 most common destination from Kansas

– Moved from New Mexico to Kansas in 2019: 403

— #28 most common destination from New Mexico

#23. Virgina

– Moved from Virginia to New Mexico in 2019: 564

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #45 most common destination from Virginia

– Moved from New Mexico to Virginia in 2019: 1,468

— #9 most common destination from New Mexico

#22. Connecticut

– Moved from Connecticut to New Mexico in 2019: 598

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #31 most common destination from Connecticut

– Moved from New Mexico to Connecticut in 2019: 0

— #48 (tie) most common destination from New Mexico

#21. Tennessee

– Moved from Tennessee to New Mexico in 2019: 599

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #35 most common destination from Tennessee

– Moved from New Mexico to Tennessee in 2019: 1,094

— #14 most common destination from New Mexico

#20. New York

– Moved from New York to New Mexico in 2019: 608

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #42 most common destination from New York

– Moved from New Mexico to New York in 2019: 1,139

— #12 most common destination from New Mexico

#19. Oklahoma

– Moved from Oklahoma to New Mexico in 2019: 702

— 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #26 most common destination from Oklahoma

– Moved from New Mexico to Oklahoma in 2019: 3,447

— #5 most common destination from New Mexico

#18. Alabama

– Moved from Alabama to New Mexico in 2019: 751

— 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #28 most common destination from Alabama

– Moved from New Mexico to Alabama in 2019: 53

— #44 most common destination from New Mexico

#17. Utah

– Moved from Utah to New Mexico in 2019: 766

— 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #28 most common destination from Utah

– Moved from New Mexico to Utah in 2019: 663

— #21 most common destination from New Mexico

#16. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Pennsylvania to New Mexico in 2019: 791

— 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #38 most common destination from Pennsylvania

– Moved from New Mexico to Pennsylvania in 2019: 163

— #37 most common destination from New Mexico

#15. New Jersey

– Moved from New Jersey to New Mexico in 2019: 811

— 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #28 most common destination from New Jersey

– Moved from New Mexico to New Jersey in 2019: 127

— #38 most common destination from New Mexico

#14. Illinois

– Moved from Illinois to New Mexico in 2019: 836

— 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #39 most common destination from Illinois

– Moved from New Mexico to Illinois in 2019: 631

— #22 most common destination from New Mexico

#13. Hawaii

– Moved from Hawaii to New Mexico in 2019: 949

— 1.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #18 most common destination from Hawaii

– Moved from New Mexico to Hawaii in 2019: 402

— #29 most common destination from New Mexico

#12. Alaska

– Moved from Alaska to New Mexico in 2019: 950

— 1.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #18 most common destination from Alaska

– Moved from New Mexico to Alaska in 2019: 878

— #16 most common destination from New Mexico

#11. Oregon

– Moved from Oregon to New Mexico in 2019: 976

— 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #24 most common destination from Oregon

– Moved from New Mexico to Oregon in 2019: 1,251

— #11 most common destination from New Mexico

#10. Georgia

– Moved from Georgia to New Mexico in 2019: 1,019

— 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #34 most common destination from Georgia

– Moved from New Mexico to Georgia in 2019: 102

— #41 most common destination from New Mexico

#9. North Carolina

– Moved from North Carolina to New Mexico in 2019: 1,263

— 2.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #37 most common destination from North Carolina

– Moved from New Mexico to North Carolina in 2019: 1,270

— #10 most common destination from New Mexico

#8. Washington

– Moved from Washington to New Mexico in 2019: 1,330

— 2.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #34 most common destination from Washington

– Moved from New Mexico to Washington in 2019: 1,137

— #13 most common destination from New Mexico

#7. Wyoming

– Moved from Wyoming to New Mexico in 2019: 1,451

— 2.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Wyoming

– Moved from New Mexico to Wyoming in 2019: 377

— #30 most common destination from New Mexico

#6. Florida

– Moved from Florida to New Mexico in 2019: 1,804

— 3.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #40 most common destination from Florida

– Moved from New Mexico to Florida in 2019: 2,349

— #7 most common destination from New Mexico

#5. Nevada

– Moved from Nevada to New Mexico in 2019: 2,303

— 4.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #13 most common destination from Nevada

– Moved from New Mexico to Nevada in 2019: 4,823

— #4 most common destination from New Mexico

#4. Arizona

– Moved from Arizona to New Mexico in 2019: 4,255

— 7.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from Arizona

– Moved from New Mexico to Arizona in 2019: 7,251

— #2 most common destination from New Mexico

#3. Colorado

– Moved from Colorado to New Mexico in 2019: 5,038

— 9.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from Colorado

– Moved from New Mexico to Colorado in 2019: 4,895

— #3 most common destination from New Mexico

#2. California

– Moved from California to New Mexico in 2019: 5,915

— 10.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #29 most common destination from California

– Moved from New Mexico to California in 2019: 3,418

— #6 most common destination from New Mexico

#1. Texas

– Moved from Texas to New Mexico in 2019: 15,762

— 28.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #9 most common destination from Texas

– Moved from New Mexico to Texas in 2019: 23,425

— #1 most common destination from New Mexico